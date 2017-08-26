Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|White Sox
|15
|9
|.625
|1
|Brewers
|12
|13
|.480
|4½
|Reds
|10
|14
|.417
|6
|Indians
|6
|19
|.240
|10½
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Angels
|13
|12
|.520
|3
|Cubs
|11
|13
|.458
|4½
|Athletics
|10
|14
|.417
|5½
|Diamondbacks
|10
|15
|.400
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Rangers
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Mariners
|11
|12
|.478
|3½
|Royals
|11
|13
|.458
|4
|Padres
|11
|13
|.458
|4
___
AZL Brewers at AZL Indians, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.
AZL Angels 6, AZL Padres 5
AZL Reds at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals 6, AZL Rangers 2
AZL White Sox at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Padres, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians at AZL Padres, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.
AZL Reds at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.