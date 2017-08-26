Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 26, 2017 2:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 16 8 .667
White Sox 16 9 .640 ½
Brewers 13 13 .500 4
Reds 11 14 .440
Indians 6 20 .231 11
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants 16 10 .615
Angels 14 12 .538 2
Cubs 12 13 .480
Athletics 10 15 .400
Diamondbacks 10 16 .385 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 14 8 .636
Rangers 15 10 .600 ½
Royals 12 13 .480
Mariners 11 12 .478
Padres 11 14 .440

___

Friday’s Games

AZL Brewers 6, AZL Indians 4

AZL Cubs 5, AZL Giants 4

AZL Angels 6, AZL Padres 5

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

AZL Reds 8, AZL Athletics 7

AZL Royals 6, AZL Rangers 2

AZL White Sox 9, AZL Diamondbacks 5

Saturday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Padres, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

        Navy shipyard spent millions to create and run an unauthorized police force

AZL Dodgers at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AZL Angels at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians at AZL Padres, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.