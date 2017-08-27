Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Arizona League

August 27, 2017 1:31 am
 
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 16 9 .640
White Sox 16 9 .640
Brewers 13 13 .500
Reds 11 14 .440 5
Indians 6 20 .231 10½
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants 16 11 .593
Angels 14 12 .538
Cubs 13 13 .500
Athletics 11 15 .423
Diamondbacks 11 16 .407 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 14 9 .609
Rangers 15 11 .577 ½
Royals 13 13 .500
Mariners 12 12 .500
Padres 11 15 .423

___

Saturday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks 4, AZL Padres2 0

AZL Athletics 5, AZL Padres 3

AZL Angels 4, AZL Brewers 2

AZL Royals 3, AZL Dodgers 1

AZL Mariners 15, AZL Giants 1

AZL Cubs 6, AZL Rangers 1

Sunday’s Games

AZL Angels at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians at AZL Padres, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

