Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|White Sox
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Brewers
|13
|14
|.481
|4
|Reds
|11
|14
|.440
|5
|Indians
|6
|20
|.231
|10½
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Angels
|15
|12
|.556
|1
|Cubs
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|Athletics
|11
|15
|.423
|4½
|Diamondbacks
|11
|16
|.407
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Rangers
|15
|11
|.577
|½
|Royals
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|Mariners
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|Padres
|11
|15
|.423
|4½
AZL Diamondbacks 4, AZL Padres2 0
AZL Athletics 5, AZL Padres 3
AZL Angels 4, AZL Brewers 2
AZL Royals 3, AZL Dodgers 1
AZL Mariners 15, AZL Giants 1
AZL Cubs 6, AZL Rangers 1
AZL Angels at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians at AZL Padres, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.
AZL Reds at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.