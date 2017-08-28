Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|White Sox
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Brewers
|13
|14
|.481
|4
|Reds
|11
|14
|.440
|5
|Indians
|6
|20
|.231
|10½
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Angels
|15
|12
|.556
|1
|Cubs
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|Athletics
|11
|15
|.423
|4½
|Diamondbacks
|11
|16
|.407
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Rangers
|15
|11
|.577
|½
|Royals
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|Mariners
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|Padres
|11
|15
|.423
|4½
___
AZL Angels at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers 6, AZL White Sox 3
AZL Indians 8, AZL Padres 6
AZL Mariners at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks 9, AZL Reds 4
AZL Royals at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Reds at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Indians, 10 p.m.