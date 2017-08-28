Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 28, 2017 1:31 am
 
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 17 9 .654
White Sox 16 10 .615 1
Brewers 13 14 .481
Reds 11 15 .423 6
Indians 7 20 .259 10½
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants 17 11 .607
Angels 15 13 .536 2
Cubs 13 13 .500 3
Diamondbacks 12 16 .429 5
Athletics 11 15 .423 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 16 11 .593
Padres 14 10 .583 ½
Royals 14 13 .519 2
Mariners 12 13 .480 3
Padres 11 16 .407 5

___

Sunday’s Games

AZL Rangers 2, AZL Angels 1, 10 innings

AZL Dodgers 6, AZL White Sox 3

AZL Indians 8, AZL Padres 6

AZL Giants 8, AZL Mariners 7

AZL Diamondbacks 9, AZL Reds 4

AZL Royals 8, AZL Padres2 2

Monday’s Games

AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Padres2 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Indians, 10 p.m.

