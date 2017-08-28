Arizona League

|At A Glance
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|White Sox
|16
|10
|.615
|1
|Brewers
|13
|14
|.481
|4½
|Reds
|11
|15
|.423
|6
|Indians
|7
|20
|.259
|10½
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Angels
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|Cubs
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|Diamondbacks
|12
|16
|.429
|5
|Athletics
|11
|15
|.423
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Padres
|14
|10
|.583
|½
|Royals
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|Mariners
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|Padres
|11
|16
|.407
|5
___
AZL Rangers 2, AZL Angels 1, 10 innings
AZL Dodgers 6, AZL White Sox 3
AZL Indians 8, AZL Padres 6
AZL Giants 8, AZL Mariners 7
AZL Diamondbacks 9, AZL Reds 4
AZL Royals 8, AZL Padres2 2
AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Reds at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Indians, 10 p.m.