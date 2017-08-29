Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 29, 2017 1:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 17 10 .630
White Sox 16 11 .593 1
Brewers 14 14 .500
Reds 11 16 .407 6
Indians 8 20 .286
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants 17 11 .607
Angels 15 13 .536 2
Cubs 14 13 .519
Athletics 12 15 .444
Diamondbacks 12 16 .429 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 17 11 .607
Padres 14 11 .560
Royals 14 14 .500 3
Mariners 12 13 .480
Padres 11 16 .407

___

Monday’s Games

AZL Cubs 9, AZL Padres2 4

AZL Athletics 7, AZL White Sox 3

AZL Brewers 3, AZL Reds 1

Advertisement

AZL Indians 6, AZL Royals 2

AZL Padres at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers 4, AZL Dodgers 0

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Padres2 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

        Worried about the threat of a government shutdown? Let us know: Take our anonymous survey.

AZL Reds at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Indians, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Royals at AZL Giants, TBD

AZL Giants at AZL Royals, 8 p.m.

AZL Padres at AZL Indians, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Brewers, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Texas National Guard aids Hurricane Harvey flood victims

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists picket Woodrow Wilson

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0922 0.0068 3.69%
L 2020 25.8956 0.0127 5.96%
L 2030 29.0109 0.0192 8.53%
L 2040 31.3146 0.0233 9.78%
L 2050 17.9935 0.0146 10.91%
G Fund 15.4200 0.0029 1.36%
F Fund 18.0886 0.0115 2.92%
C Fund 34.1572 0.0180 11.59%
S Fund 43.5765 0.0355 8.61%
I Fund 28.8662 0.0473 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.