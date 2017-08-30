Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|White Sox
|17
|11
|.607
|1
|Brewers
|14
|15
|.483
|4½
|Reds
|12
|16
|.429
|6
|Indians
|8
|21
|.276
|10½
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Cubs
|15
|13
|.536
|1½
|Angels
|15
|14
|.517
|2
|Diamondbacks
|13
|16
|.448
|4
|Athletics
|12
|16
|.429
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Padres
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Mariners
|14
|13
|.519
|2½
|Royals
|14
|14
|.500
|3
|Padres
|11
|17
|.393
|6
___
AZL Diamondbacks 4, AZL Padres2 3, 10 innings
AZL Dodgers 5, AZL Brewers 3
AZL Cubs 11, AZL Giants 2
AZL Mariners 6, AZL Athletics 4
AZL Reds 7, AZL Angels 3
AZL White Sox 2, AZL Indians 1, 10 innings
AZL Royals at AZL Giants, TBD
AZL Giants at AZL Royals, 8 p.m.
AZL Padres at AZL Indians, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Brewers, 10 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Brewers, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Padres, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.