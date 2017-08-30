Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 30, 2017 1:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 18 10 .643
White Sox 17 11 .607 1
Brewers 14 15 .483
Reds 12 16 .429 6
Indians 8 21 .276 10½
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants 17 12 .586
Cubs 15 13 .536
Angels 15 14 .517 2
Diamondbacks 13 16 .448 4
Athletics 12 16 .429
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 17 11 .607
Padres 14 12 .538 2
Mariners 14 13 .519
Royals 14 14 .500 3
Padres 11 17 .393 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks 4, AZL Padres2 3, 10 innings

AZL Dodgers 5, AZL Brewers 3

AZL Cubs 11, AZL Giants 2

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

AZL Mariners 6, AZL Athletics 4

AZL Reds 7, AZL Angels 3

AZL White Sox 2, AZL Indians 1, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Royals at AZL Giants, TBD

AZL Giants at AZL Royals, 8 p.m.

AZL Padres at AZL Indians, 10 p.m.

        Navigating state taxes in retirement

AZL Rangers at AZL Brewers, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AZL Padres2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Brewers, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Padres, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Rural Development employees gather tomatoes for on a Maryland farm

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy moves cadets to new permanent campus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0929 0.0007 3.69%
L 2020 25.8950 -0.0006 5.96%
L 2030 29.0078 -0.0031 8.53%
L 2040 31.3099 -0.0047 9.78%
L 2050 17.9899 -0.0036 10.91%
G Fund 15.4209 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1023 0.0137 2.92%
C Fund 34.1909 0.0337 11.59%
S Fund 43.5748 -0.0017 8.61%
I Fund 28.7883 -0.0779 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.