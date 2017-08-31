Arizona League

|At A Glance
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|White Sox
|18
|11
|.621
|½
|Brewers
|14
|16
|.467
|5
|Reds
|12
|17
|.414
|6½
|Indians
|8
|22
|.267
|11
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Angels
|16
|14
|.533
|1½
|Cubs
|15
|14
|.517
|2
|Athletics
|13
|16
|.448
|4
|Diamondbacks
|13
|17
|.433
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Padres
|14
|12
|.538
|2½
|Mariners
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|Royals
|15
|15
|.500
|3½
|Padres
|12
|17
|.414
|6
___
AZL Giants 5, AZL Royals 2
AZL Royals 8, AZL Giants 2
AZL Padres 7, AZL Indians 6
AZL Rangers 15, AZL Brewers 1
AZL White Sox 7, AZL Reds 5
AZL Angels 5, AZL Cubs 4
AZL Athletics 5, AZL Diamondbacks 3
AZL Padres2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Brewers, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Padres, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL White Sox, TBD
AZL White Sox at AZL Padres2, 8 p.m.
AZL Padres at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.