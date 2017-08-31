Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 31, 2017
 
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 18 10 .643
White Sox 18 11 .621 ½
Brewers 14 16 .467 5
Reds 12 17 .414
Indians 8 22 .267 11
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants 18 13 .581
Angels 16 14 .533
Cubs 15 14 .517 2
Athletics 13 16 .448 4
Diamondbacks 13 17 .433
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 18 11 .621
Padres 14 12 .538
Mariners 14 13 .519 3
Royals 15 15 .500
Padres 12 17 .414 6

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Giants 5, AZL Royals 2

AZL Royals 8, AZL Giants 2

AZL Padres 7, AZL Indians 6

AZL Rangers 15, AZL Brewers 1

AZL White Sox 7, AZL Reds 5

AZL Angels 5, AZL Cubs 4

AZL Athletics 5, AZL Diamondbacks 3

Thursday’s Games

AZL Padres2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Brewers, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Padres, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AZL Padres2 at AZL White Sox, TBD

AZL White Sox at AZL Padres2, 8 p.m.

AZL Padres at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

