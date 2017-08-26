Athletics 3, Rangers 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .279 Choo dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .295 Beltre 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .309 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Napoli 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .201 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .218 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Robinson lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Totals 33 1 9 1 1 9

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Powell cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .290 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Davis lf 3 2 2 2 0 1 .236 Joyce rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .234 Healy dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .227 Maxwell c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Totals 28 3 4 3 2 7

Texas 100 000 000—1 9 1 Oakland 000 100 20x—3 4 0

E_Beltre (5). LOB_Texas 6, Oakland 3. 2B_Odor (16), Joyce (26). 3B_Chirinos (1). HR_Davis (35), off Martinez; Davis (36), off Martinez. RBIs_Beltre (60), Davis 2 (89), Chapman (26).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Beltre, Robinson). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Oakland 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Choo. LIDP_DeShields. GIDP_Mazara.

DP_Oakland 3 (Lowrie, Semien, Olson), (Olson, Semien, Chapman), (Lowrie, Olson).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martinez, L, 3-5 7 4 3 3 2 7 100 5.26 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.49 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Graveman, W, 4-4 7 9 1 1 0 6 96 4.24 Hatcher, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 4.22 Treinen, S, 9-14 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.42

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:26. A_14,499 (37,090).