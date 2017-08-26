Listen Live Sports

Athletics 3, Rangers 1

August 26, 2017 12:50 am
 
< a min read
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .279
Choo dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .295
Beltre 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .309
Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Napoli 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .201
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .218
Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .254
Robinson lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Totals 33 1 9 1 1 9
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Powell cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .290
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Davis lf 3 2 2 2 0 1 .236
Joyce rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .234
Healy dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Chapman 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .227
Maxwell c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Totals 28 3 4 3 2 7
Texas 100 000 000—1 9 1
Oakland 000 100 20x—3 4 0

E_Beltre (5). LOB_Texas 6, Oakland 3. 2B_Odor (16), Joyce (26). 3B_Chirinos (1). HR_Davis (35), off Martinez; Davis (36), off Martinez. RBIs_Beltre (60), Davis 2 (89), Chapman (26).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Beltre, Robinson). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Oakland 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Choo. LIDP_DeShields. GIDP_Mazara.

DP_Oakland 3 (Lowrie, Semien, Olson), (Olson, Semien, Chapman), (Lowrie, Olson).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Martinez, L, 3-5 7 4 3 3 2 7 100 5.26
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.49
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Graveman, W, 4-4 7 9 1 1 0 6 96 4.24
Hatcher, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 4.22
Treinen, S, 9-14 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.42

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:26. A_14,499 (37,090).

