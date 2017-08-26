Athletics 3, Rangers 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.309
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Napoli 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.201
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Robinson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Totals
|33
|1
|9
|1
|1
|9
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Powell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Davis lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.236
|Joyce rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Healy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Maxwell c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|28
|3
|4
|3
|2
|7
|Texas
|100
|000
|000—1
|9
|1
|Oakland
|000
|100
|20x—3
|4
|0
E_Beltre (5). LOB_Texas 6, Oakland 3. 2B_Odor (16), Joyce (26). 3B_Chirinos (1). HR_Davis (35), off Martinez; Davis (36), off Martinez. RBIs_Beltre (60), Davis 2 (89), Chapman (26).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Beltre, Robinson). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Oakland 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Choo. LIDP_DeShields. GIDP_Mazara.
DP_Oakland 3 (Lowrie, Semien, Olson), (Olson, Semien, Chapman), (Lowrie, Olson).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez, L, 3-5
|7
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|100
|5.26
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.49
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Graveman, W, 4-4
|7
|9
|1
|1
|0
|6
|96
|4.24
|Hatcher, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|4.22
|Treinen, S, 9-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.42
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:26. A_14,499 (37,090).