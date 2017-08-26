Athletics 3, Rangers 1

|Texas
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|DShelds cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Powell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|K.Davis lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Joyce rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Napoli 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Healy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chrinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Rbinson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maxwell c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|9
|1
|Totals
|28
|3
|4
|3
|Texas
|100
|000
|000—1
|Oakland
|000
|100
|20x—3
E_Beltre (5). DP_Oakland 3. LOB_Texas 6, Oakland 3. 2B_Odor (16), Joyce (26). 3B_Chirinos (1). HR_K.Davis 2 (36).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Martinez L,3-5
|7
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Graveman W,4-4
|7
|9
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Hatcher H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Treinen S,9-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:26. A_14,499 (37,090).