Athletics 3, Rangers 1

August 26, 2017 12:50 am
 
Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
DShelds cf 3 1 2 0 Powell cf 3 0 0 0
Choo dh 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0
Beltre 3b 4 0 1 1 K.Davis lf 3 2 2 2
Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 Joyce rf 2 1 1 0
Napoli 1b 4 0 0 0 Healy dh 3 0 0 0
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Chrinos c 3 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 1 1
Rbinson lf 3 0 1 0 Maxwell c 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 1 9 1 Totals 28 3 4 3
Texas 100 000 000—1
Oakland 000 100 20x—3

E_Beltre (5). DP_Oakland 3. LOB_Texas 6, Oakland 3. 2B_Odor (16), Joyce (26). 3B_Chirinos (1). HR_K.Davis 2 (36).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Martinez L,3-5 7 4 3 3 2 7
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Graveman W,4-4 7 9 1 1 0 6
Hatcher H,5 1 0 0 0 1 1
Treinen S,9-14 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:26. A_14,499 (37,090).

