Atlantic League

|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|28
|20
|.583
|—
|Lancaster
|27
|21
|.563
|1
|Sugar Land
|21
|26
|.447
|6½
|Southern Maryland
|21
|27
|.438
|7
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|Bridgeport
|23
|25
|.479
|6
|Somerset
|21
|26
|.447
|7½
|New Britain
|20
|26
|.435
|8
Southern Maryland 3, Sugar Land 2
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island 3, New Britain 0
Bridgeport at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 7:35 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 1 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Bridgeport at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.