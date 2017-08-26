Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 26, 2017 10:31 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 28 21 .571
York 28 21 .571
Sugar Land 21 26 .447 6
Southern Maryland 21 27 .438
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 30 19 .612
Bridgeport 23 25 .479
Somerset 21 26 .447 8
New Britain 20 27 .426 9

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland 3, Sugar Land 2

Lancaster 7, York 5

Long Island 3, New Britain 0

Somerset 4, Bridgeport 1

Sugar Land 3, Southern Maryland 0

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 1 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Bridgeport at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

