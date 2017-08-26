Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|28
|21
|.571
|—
|York
|28
|21
|.571
|—
|Sugar Land
|21
|26
|.447
|6
|Southern Maryland
|21
|27
|.438
|6½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|30
|19
|.612
|—
|Bridgeport
|23
|25
|.479
|6½
|Somerset
|21
|26
|.447
|8
|New Britain
|20
|27
|.426
|9
Southern Maryland 3, Sugar Land 2
Lancaster 7, York 5
Long Island 3, New Britain 0
Somerset 4, Bridgeport 1
Sugar Land 3, Southern Maryland 0
Lancaster at York, 1 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Bridgeport at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.