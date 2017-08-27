Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|29
|21
|.580
|—
|Lancaster
|28
|22
|.560
|1
|Sugar Land
|23
|26
|.469
|5½
|Southern Maryland
|21
|29
|.420
|8
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|30
|20
|.600
|—
|Somerset
|23
|26
|.469
|6½
|Bridgeport
|23
|27
|.460
|7
|New Britain
|21
|27
|.438
|8
York 6, Lancaster 4
New Britain 8, Long Island 7
Sugar Land 7, Southern Maryland 0
Somerset 5, Bridgeport 2
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Bridgeport at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
