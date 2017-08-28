Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|29
|22
|.569
|—
|York
|29
|22
|.569
|—
|Sugar Land
|23
|27
|.460
|5½
|Southern Maryland
|21
|30
|.412
|8
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|31
|20
|.608
|—
|Bridgeport
|24
|27
|.471
|7
|Somerset
|23
|27
|.460
|7½
|New Britain
|22
|27
|.449
|8
___
New Britain 3, Sugar Land 2
Long Island 5, York 4
Bridgeport 3, Southern Maryland 0
Lancaster 3, Somerset 2
New Britain at Sugar Land, 1:05 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 3:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Bridgeport at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
