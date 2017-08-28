Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 28, 2017 10:31 pm
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 29 22 .569
York 29 22 .569
Sugar Land 23 27 .460
Southern Maryland 21 30 .412 8
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 31 20 .608
Bridgeport 24 27 .471 7
Somerset 23 27 .460
New Britain 22 27 .449 8

___

Monday’s Games

New Britain 3, Sugar Land 2

Long Island 5, York 4

Bridgeport 3, Southern Maryland 0

Lancaster 3, Somerset 2

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain at Sugar Land, 1:05 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 3:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Bridgeport at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Britain at Sugar Land, 1:05 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Bridgeport at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

