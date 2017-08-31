Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 31, 2017
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 30 23 .566
York 30 23 .566
Sugar Land 26 27 .491 4
Southern Maryland 23 30 .434 7
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 32 21 .604
Somerset 24 28 .462
Bridgeport 24 29 .453 8
New Britain 22 30 .423

Wednesday’s Games

Sugar Land 5, New Britain 0

Southern Maryland 4, Bridgeport 1

Lancaster 7, Somerset 6

Long Island 5, York 4

Southern Maryland 4, Bridgeport 1

York 8, Long Island 2

Somerset 4, Lancaster 2

Thursday’s Games

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Bridgeport at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

