Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|30
|23
|.566
|—
|York
|30
|23
|.566
|—
|Sugar Land
|26
|27
|.491
|4
|Southern Maryland
|23
|30
|.434
|7
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|32
|21
|.604
|—
|Somerset
|24
|28
|.462
|7½
|Bridgeport
|24
|29
|.453
|8
|New Britain
|22
|30
|.423
|9½
___
Sugar Land 5, New Britain 0
Southern Maryland 4, Bridgeport 1
Lancaster 7, Somerset 6
Long Island 5, York 4
Southern Maryland 4, Bridgeport 1
York 8, Long Island 2
Somerset 4, Lancaster 2
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Bridgeport at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.