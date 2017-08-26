Bills-Ravens Stats

|Buffalo
|First Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 40, 7:31.
Buf_Tolbert 1 run (Hauschka kick), :06.
Bal_Mizzell 15 pass from Woodrum (K.Allen kick), 2:49.
Bal_FG K.Allen 40, 5:51.
Buf_safety, :42.
A_70,229.
|Buf
|Bal
|First downs
|18
|12
|Total Net Yards
|262
|209
|Rushes-yards
|25-79
|37-92
|Passing
|183
|117
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|5-47
|Kickoff Returns
|5-87
|2-13
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-12
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-41-1
|16-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-13
|1-9
|Punts
|8-45.0
|7-43.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-64
|13-126
|Time of Possession
|27:37
|32:23
RUSHING_Buffalo, Banyard 7-25, Yates 4-23, Tolbert 5-19, McCoy 6-7, T.Jones 2-5, Taylor 1-0. Baltimore, J.Allen 12-25, West 5-17, T.Lewis 1-15, Mizzell 6-14, Woodrum 5-10, Rainey 2-8, Mallett 1-5, Maclin 1-4, Taliaferro 3-1, Koch 1-(minus 7).
PASSING_Buffalo, Taylor 1-3-0-1, Peterman 11-23-0-93, Yates 8-15-1-102. Baltimore, Mallett 6-10-0-58, Woodrum 8-13-0-55, T.Lewis 2-2-0-13.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Reilly 4-55, Clay 4-47, Z.Jones 3-28, C.Brown 2-28, McCoy 2-(minus 2), Shorts 1-12, O’Leary 1-11, Holmes 1-9, Thomas 1-7, Tate 1-1. Baltimore, Mizzell 6-54, Moore 2-16, C.Matthews 1-15, Whalen 1-9, Adeboyejo 1-7, Campanaro 1-7, Wallace 1-7, West 1-6, J.Allen 1-3, Donnell 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.