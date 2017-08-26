Listen Live Sports

Bills-Ravens Stats

August 26, 2017 10:29 pm
 
Buffalo 0 7 0 2— 9
Baltimore 3 0 7 3—13
First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 40, 7:31.

Second Quarter

Buf_Tolbert 1 run (Hauschka kick), :06.

Third Quarter

Bal_Mizzell 15 pass from Woodrum (K.Allen kick), 2:49.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG K.Allen 40, 5:51.

Buf_safety, :42.

A_70,229.

Buf Bal
First downs 18 12
Total Net Yards 262 209
Rushes-yards 25-79 37-92
Passing 183 117
Punt Returns 1-0 5-47
Kickoff Returns 5-87 2-13
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-12
Comp-Att-Int 20-41-1 16-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-13 1-9
Punts 8-45.0 7-43.6
Fumbles-Lost 4-1 2-0
Penalties-Yards 9-64 13-126
Time of Possession 27:37 32:23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Banyard 7-25, Yates 4-23, Tolbert 5-19, McCoy 6-7, T.Jones 2-5, Taylor 1-0. Baltimore, J.Allen 12-25, West 5-17, T.Lewis 1-15, Mizzell 6-14, Woodrum 5-10, Rainey 2-8, Mallett 1-5, Maclin 1-4, Taliaferro 3-1, Koch 1-(minus 7).

PASSING_Buffalo, Taylor 1-3-0-1, Peterman 11-23-0-93, Yates 8-15-1-102. Baltimore, Mallett 6-10-0-58, Woodrum 8-13-0-55, T.Lewis 2-2-0-13.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Reilly 4-55, Clay 4-47, Z.Jones 3-28, C.Brown 2-28, McCoy 2-(minus 2), Shorts 1-12, O’Leary 1-11, Holmes 1-9, Thomas 1-7, Tate 1-1. Baltimore, Mizzell 6-54, Moore 2-16, C.Matthews 1-15, Whalen 1-9, Adeboyejo 1-7, Campanaro 1-7, Wallace 1-7, West 1-6, J.Allen 1-3, Donnell 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

