Blue Jays 10, Twins 9

August 26, 2017 4:24 pm
 
Minnesota Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Dzier 2b 5 0 1 1 Carrera lf 3 2 2 0
Mauer dh 5 2 3 0 Dnldson 3b 5 2 3 3
J.Plnco ss 5 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 3 1 0 0
E.Rsrio lf 3 1 1 1 J.Btsta rf 3 1 1 1
Buxton cf 3 1 0 0 Morales dh 5 2 2 1
Kepler rf 4 1 1 4 Pillar cf 5 1 1 1
K.Vrgas 1b 4 1 1 0 Goins ss 3 0 1 1
Garver c 2 0 0 0 Rfsnydr 2b 4 0 1 0
Granite ph 1 1 1 0 Barney 2b 0 0 0 0
E.Escbr 3b 4 2 1 2 R.Lopez c 4 1 2 2
Totals 36 9 10 8 Totals 35 10 13 9
Minnesota 000 021 042— 9
Toronto 011 060 02x—10

E_Smoak (2), Garver (2). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Minnesota 3, Toronto 8. 2B_Mauer (25), J.Polanco (22), Donaldson (16). HR_Kepler (17), E.Escobar (12), Donaldson (23), Morales (22). SB_Carrera (8). SF_E.Rosario (5), J.Bautista (6), Goins (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Gee L,1-1 4 7 4 4 1 5
Duffey 1-3 3 4 4 1 0
Pressly 2 1 0 0 1 1
Perkins 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Curtiss 1-3 1 2 2 2 0
Hildenberger 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Estrada W,6-8 6 5 3 3 1 5
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 0
Mayza 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Tepera 1-3 1 2 2 0 0
Osuna S,34-42 1 2 2 0 0 0

Gee pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Tepera (Buxton). WP_Pressly, Curtiss.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:04. A_45,591 (49,282).

