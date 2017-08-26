Blue Jays 10, Twins 9

|Minnesota
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Dzier 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Carrera lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Mauer dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|J.Plnco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Btsta rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Pillar cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|K.Vrgas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Goins ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Garver c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rfsnydr 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Granite ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Barney 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|R.Lopez c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|36
|9
|10
|8
|Totals
|35
|10
|13
|9
|Minnesota
|000
|021
|042—
|9
|Toronto
|011
|060
|02x—10
E_Smoak (2), Garver (2). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Minnesota 3, Toronto 8. 2B_Mauer (25), J.Polanco (22), Donaldson (16). HR_Kepler (17), E.Escobar (12), Donaldson (23), Morales (22). SB_Carrera (8). SF_E.Rosario (5), J.Bautista (6), Goins (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Gee L,1-1
|4
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Duffey
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Pressly
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Perkins
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Curtiss
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hildenberger
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|Estrada W,6-8
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayza
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Tepera
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Osuna S,34-42
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
Gee pitched to 2 batters in the 5th
HBP_by Tepera (Buxton). WP_Pressly, Curtiss.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:04. A_45,591 (49,282).