Brewers hand Dodgers 1st series loss since early June

August 27, 2017 8:04 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Nelson took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Yu Darvish in his return from the disabled list, defeating the Dodgers 3-2 on Sunday to hand Los Angeles its first series loss in nearly three months.

The Dodgers had gone 19-0-2 in their last 22 series. The previous loss was to the Washington Nationals from June 5-7.

Hernan Perez homered and Domingo Santana had two hits and an RBI to lead the Milwaukee offense.

The Brewers pulled within two games of the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

Nelson (10-6) was charged with two runs on four hits and two walks in his 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six.

Corey Knebel set down the Dodgers in the ninth for his 29th save. With two on, he struck out pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer on a full-count pitch to end it.

