Canadian Football League

August 26, 2017
 
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 4 5 0 8 223 231
Ottawa 3 6 1 7 282 271
Montreal 3 6 0 6 199 231
Hamilton 0 8 0 0 148 310
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Edmonton 7 2 0 14 253 256
Winnipeg 7 2 0 14 308 278
Calgary 6 1 1 13 275 162
B.C. 5 5 0 10 269 274
Saskatchewan 4 4 0 8 251 195
Thursday’s Game

Winnipeg 34, Montreal 31, OT

Friday’s Game

Saskatchewan 54, Edmonton 23

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa 31, B.C. 24

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4

Edmonton at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.

