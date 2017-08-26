Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|4
|5
|0
|8
|223
|231
|Ottawa
|3
|6
|1
|7
|282
|271
|Montreal
|3
|6
|0
|6
|199
|231
|Hamilton
|0
|8
|0
|0
|148
|310
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Edmonton
|7
|2
|0
|14
|253
|256
|Winnipeg
|7
|2
|0
|14
|308
|278
|Calgary
|6
|1
|1
|13
|275
|162
|B.C.
|5
|5
|0
|10
|269
|274
|Saskatchewan
|4
|4
|0
|8
|251
|195
|Thursday’s Game
Winnipeg 34, Montreal 31, OT
Saskatchewan 54, Edmonton 23
Ottawa 31, B.C. 24
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 4
Edmonton at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.