Clemson’s Swinney gets raise to nearly $7 million a year

August 25, 2017 12:42 pm
 
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach is getting a hefty raise after winning the national championship.

The university announced Friday its Board of Trustees approved a new 8-year, $54 million contract for Swinney. The deal pays Swinney $6 million this season, has $3.2 million in signing bonuses in three installments and includes a $6 million buyout until the end of 2018.

Clemson athletics director Dan Radakovich says the school thought Swinney earned a salary similar to the other three active coaches with national championships. Only Alabama’s Nick Saban and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh will be paid more this year.

Swinney was paid just over $4.5 million in 2016 before his team beat Alabama to win Swinney’s first national championship.

He was paid $800,000 in in first full season with the Tigers in 2009.

More college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org/ and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

