Cubs SS Russell has setback in recovery from foot injury

August 30, 2017 7:44 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs shortstop Addison Russell was called back to Chicago to be examined after experiencing a setback in his recovery from a right foot injury.

Russell was scratched from a rehab game with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday after experiencing soreness. The 2016 All-Star has been sidelined since early August after straining the foot.

The news on ace Jon Lester was more encouraging. His 50-pitch bullpen session Wednesday went well, and the Cubs expected to have the next step in his recovery from left lat tightness and shoulder fatigue mapped out by Thursday.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

