Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dak, Dez, Cowboys raise Harvey money while others practice

August 31, 2017 9:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — With Dak Prescott on one end of a row and Dez Bryant on the other, the stars and starters for the Dallas Cowboys answered phones to take donations for Hurricane Harvey relief while lesser-known teammates practiced a few yards away.

The quarterback and his top receiver were among two dozen Dallas players on the sideline at empty 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium on Thursday night. The closed practice on the field was the replacement for a preseason game that was first relocated from flood-ravaged Houston and ultimately canceled when the Texans got the OK to go home.

Dubbed “super cool” by Bryant, the combo event was televised live by a local station. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin was among the TV hosts, with the phone bank to his left behind him and the practice going on to his right.

Bryant took the call from owner and general manager Jerry Jones, who donated $1 million. Team officials said an early estimate on the total for the Salvation Army was more than $2 million.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS sets up medical station at Houston Convention Center

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship after African-American

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1313 0.0275 3.69%
L 2020 25.9903 0.0681 5.96%
L 2030 29.1797 0.1226 8.53%
L 2040 31.5288 0.1560 9.78%
L 2050 18.1332 0.1020 10.91%
G Fund 15.4228 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1218 0.0240 2.92%
C Fund 34.5553 0.1981 11.59%
S Fund 44.3403 0.4525 8.61%
I Fund 28.8694 0.1808 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.