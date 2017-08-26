Listen Live Sports

Davis’ home run, wild pitch lead Astros past Angels 2-1

August 26, 2017 1:12 am
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rookie J.D. Davis homered and George Springer scored the winning run on a wild pitch in support of a strong six innings from Collin McHugh in the Houston Astros’ 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

The Angels fell to 1-4 on their home stand and 1 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the final AL wild-card berth.

McHugh (2-2) allowed one run in six innings on three hits. He walked two and struck out eight. Ken Giles pitched the ninth to earn his 25th save.

Right-hander Parker Bridwell (7-2) went seven innings for the Angels, allowing two runs and six hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out five.

The Angels opened the scoring in the first after Mike Trout walked, took second on a passed ball and scored on Kole Calhoun’s double off the right-field wall.

The Rangers tied it in the third when Davis led off with his second home run.

It was still a 1-1 game in the sixth when Springer led off with a double off the left-field wall. Josh Reddick singled Springer to third, where he scored on a wild pitch from Bridwell that skipped past catcher Martin Maldonado.

The Angels loaded the bases in the seventh with two outs, but on a full count Chris Devenski got Trout to pop up. Trout has three hits in his last 25 at-bats.

Despite a 12 1/2 game lead over the Angels in the AL West entering the game, the Astros had won only nine of their last 25 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Activated C Evan Gattis from the concussion disabled list and placed C Max Stassi on the 10-day DL with left hand inflammation. Gattis has been on the concussion DL since Aug. 5. He started Friday.

Angels: RHP Garrett Richards, who has pitched in only one game all season because of a biceps strain, pitched an encouraging three-inning simulated game. Manager Mike Scioscia said if Richards responds normally Saturday, his next step could be a rehab assignment for Triple-A Salt Lake. . 3B Yunel Escobar (oblique) did a full workout and could also be headed for a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Brad Peacock (10-2, 3.21 ERA) will attempt to bounce back from only his second loss of the season, though he still pitched well against Oakland (three runs, one earned, seven hits and eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings). He is 3-2 with a 5.15 ERA in nine games (six starts) against the Angels.

Angels: LHP Tyler Skaggs (1-4, 3.96) is scheduled to start Saturday. He is 2-2 with a 2.49 ERA in four career starts against the Astros, but 0-3 with a 3.92 ERA in four starts since returning from a strained oblique.

