Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Devils sign college hockey’s top player, Will Butcher

August 27, 2017 7:35 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

The New Jersey Devils have landed college hockey’s top player by agreeing to sign defenseman Will Butcher to a two-year, $1.85 million contract.

The agreement announced by the Devils on Sunday comes about two weeks after the University of Denver player became a free agent by turning down an opportunity to sign with the Colorado Avalanche before a deadline passed on Aug. 15. The Avalanche selected Butcher in the fifth round of the 2013 draft.

Butcher received the maximum entry-level salary allowed under NHL rules. A person with direct knowledge of the contract details told The Associated Press that Baker can also make an additional $850,000 in bonus money, which is also the maximum for rookie deals.

The person spoke the AP on the condition of anonymity because the Devils did not reveal that.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

In choosing the Devils, the Hobey Baker winner joins a team rebuilding through youth after selecting Nico Hischier with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The 22-year-old from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, capped his senior season by leading Denver to the national championship in April. He had seven goals and a team-high 30 assists in 43 games in becoming just the seventh defenseman to win college hockey’s top honor.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.