Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|44
|25
|.638
|—
|Giants (Giants)
|41
|29
|.586
|3½
|Reds (Reds)
|40
|30
|.571
|4½
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|35
|35
|.500
|9½
|White Sox (White Sox)
|33
|37
|.471
|11½
|Mariners (Mariners)
|31
|38
|.449
|13
|Orioles (Orioles)
|30
|38
|.441
|13½
|Padres (Padres)
|24
|46
|.343
|20½
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|42
|27
|.609
|—
|Dodgers2 (Dodgers)
|43
|28
|.606
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|40
|30
|.571
|2½
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|37
|33
|.529
|5½
|Pirates (Pirates)
|36
|34
|.514
|6½
|Indians (Indians)
|29
|40
|.420
|13
|Indians/Brewers ()
|26
|43
|.377
|16
|Astros Orange (Astros)
|26
|44
|.371
|16½
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Red Sox (Red Sox)
|46
|23
|.667
|—
|Dodgers1 (Dodgers)
|46
|24
|.657
|½
|Athletics (Athletics)
|41
|30
|.577
|6
|Marlins (Marlins)
|39
|29
|.574
|6½
|Astros Blue (Astros)
|37
|33
|.529
|9½
|Royals (Royals)
|29
|39
|.426
|16½
|Rays1 (Rays)
|22
|48
|.314
|24½
|Braves (Braves)
|18
|52
|.257
|28½
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mets2 (Mets)
|49
|20
|.710
|—
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|46
|24
|.657
|3½
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|44
|26
|.629
|5½
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|33
|37
|.471
|16½
|Rojos (Reds)
|30
|39
|.435
|19
|Brewers (Brewers)
|27
|42
|.391
|22
|Tigers (Tigers)
|24
|44
|.353
|24½
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|24
|45
|.348
|25
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Twins (Twins)
|48
|21
|.696
|—
|Mets1 (Mets)
|43
|27
|.614
|5½
|Rockies (Rockies)
|35
|33
|.515
|12½
|Angels (Angels)
|33
|35
|.485
|14½
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|32
|38
|.457
|16½
|Cardinals (Cardinals)
|29
|40
|.420
|19
|Yankees (Yankees)
|29
|41
|.414
|19½
|Nationals (Nationals)
|28
|42
|.400
|20½
___
Rays1 at Marlins, ppd.
Cubs2 0, Rojos 0
Marlins 0, Rays1 0
Angels 0, Twins 0
Astros Blue 0, Braves 0
Blue Jays at Orioles, ppd.
Diamondbacks1 0, Mariners 0
Dodgers1 0, Athletics 0
Mets2 at Brewers, ppd.
Nationals 10, Cardinals 4
Rangers2 4, Phillies White 3
Pirates 0, Cubs1 0
Dodgers2 2, Rangers1 1
Rays2 6, Indians 2
Red Sox 7, Royals 4
Giants 3, Reds 1
Rockies 6, Phillies Red 4
Diamondbacks2 6, Tigers 2
White Sox 8, Padres 4
Mets1 6, Yankees 2
Indians/Brewers 0, Astros Orange 0
Mets2 at Brewers, TBD
Blue Jays at Orioles, TBD
Brewers at Mets2, 10 a.m.
Orioles at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.
Royals at Red Sox, 10 a.m.
Athletics at Dodgers1, 10:30 a.m.
Braves at Astros Blue, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs1 at Pirates, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Tigers, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers2 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.
Giants at Reds, 10:30 a.m.
Indians at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.
Mariners at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.
Mets1 at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.
Padres at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies Red at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.
Rays1 at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.
Rojos at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.
Royals at Red Sox, 10:30 a.m.
Twins at Angels, 10:30 a.m.
Astros Orange at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
No games scheduled