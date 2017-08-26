Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

August 26, 2017 1:02 am
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 44 25 .638
Giants (Giants) 41 29 .586
Reds (Reds) 40 30 .571
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 35 35 .500
White Sox (White Sox) 33 37 .471 11½
Mariners (Mariners) 31 38 .449 13
Orioles (Orioles) 30 38 .441 13½
Padres (Padres) 24 46 .343 20½
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 42 27 .609
Dodgers2 (Dodgers) 43 28 .606
Rays2 (Rays) 40 30 .571
Cubs1 (Cubs) 37 33 .529
Pirates (Pirates) 36 34 .514
Indians (Indians) 29 40 .420 13
Indians/Brewers () 26 43 .377 16
Astros Orange (Astros) 26 44 .371 16½
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Red Sox (Red Sox) 46 23 .667
Dodgers1 (Dodgers) 46 24 .657 ½
Athletics (Athletics) 41 30 .577 6
Marlins (Marlins) 39 29 .574
Astros Blue (Astros) 37 33 .529
Royals (Royals) 29 39 .426 16½
Rays1 (Rays) 22 48 .314 24½
Braves (Braves) 18 52 .257 28½
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Mets2 (Mets) 49 20 .710
Rangers2 (Rangers) 46 24 .657
Phillies White (Phillies) 44 26 .629
Cubs2 (Cubs) 33 37 .471 16½
Rojos (Reds) 30 39 .435 19
Brewers (Brewers) 27 42 .391 22
Tigers (Tigers) 24 44 .353 24½
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 24 45 .348 25
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Twins (Twins) 48 21 .696
Mets1 (Mets) 43 27 .614
Rockies (Rockies) 35 33 .515 12½
Angels (Angels) 33 35 .485 14½
Phillies Red (Phillies) 32 38 .457 16½
Cardinals (Cardinals) 29 40 .420 19
Yankees (Yankees) 29 41 .414 19½
Nationals (Nationals) 28 42 .400 20½

___

Friday’s Games

Rays1 at Marlins, ppd.

Cubs2 0, Rojos 0

Marlins 0, Rays1 0

Angels 0, Twins 0

Astros Blue 0, Braves 0

Blue Jays at Orioles, ppd.

Diamondbacks1 0, Mariners 0

Dodgers1 0, Athletics 0

Mets2 at Brewers, ppd.

Nationals 10, Cardinals 4

Rangers2 4, Phillies White 3

Pirates 0, Cubs1 0

Dodgers2 2, Rangers1 1

Rays2 6, Indians 2

Red Sox 7, Royals 4

Giants 3, Reds 1

Rockies 6, Phillies Red 4

Diamondbacks2 6, Tigers 2

White Sox 8, Padres 4

Mets1 6, Yankees 2

Indians/Brewers 0, Astros Orange 0

Saturday’s Games

Mets2 at Brewers, TBD

Blue Jays at Orioles, TBD

Brewers at Mets2, 10 a.m.

Orioles at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.

Royals at Red Sox, 10 a.m.

Athletics at Dodgers1, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Astros Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Pirates, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Tigers, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers2 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Rojos at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Royals at Red Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Astros Orange at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

