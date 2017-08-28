Listen Live Sports

Ex-Gamecocks star McKie joins East Tennessee State staff

August 28, 2017
 
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — BJ McKie, the all-time leading scorer at South Carolina, has joined East Tennessee State’s staff as an assistant coach.

East Tennessee State coach Steve Forbes announced Monday that McKie had been hired. McKie replaces Brian Collins, who is now an assistant coach at Illinois State.

McKie played at South Carolina from 1996-99 and earned Associated Press first-team all-Southeastern Conference honors three times. His 2,119 career points remain the most in Gamecocks history. The two-time team captain led South Carolina to its first SEC title in school history in 1997. South Carolina has retired his jersey.

After playing professionally overseas, McKie has spent the last six seasons as an assistant coach at Charleston Southern.

East Tennessee State went 27-8 and reached the NCAA Tournament last season.

More AP College Basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

