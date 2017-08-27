Listen Live Sports

Falcons’ Freeman to return to practice but Hill to miss game

August 27, 2017 2:39 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons running back Devonta Freeman will return to practice on Monday as a final stage of his concussion protocol.

Freeman did not play in Atlanta’s 24-14 preseason loss to Arizona on Saturday night and likely will be held out of Thursday night’s final preseason game against Jacksonville.

Freeman has missed two games while in the concussion protocol since agreeing to terms on a five-year, $41.25 million extension that makes him the league’s highest-paid running back in terms of the overall package.

Coach Dan Quinn said Sunday rookie running back Brian Hill, who suffered an ankle injury against Arizona, will not play this week. The injury could hurt Hill’s chances to beat out Terron Ward for a backup spot.

Backup offensive tackle Kevin Graf (ankle) and linebacker LaRoy Reynolds (chest) also will be held out against Jacksonville.

