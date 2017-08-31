Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Feuding Force India teammates Perez and Ocon promise peace

August 31, 2017 12:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Force India teammates Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon have promised peace after a season full of heated incidents.

Speaking ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Ocon says, “We had a talk this morning, just us two. It’s time we move forward and behave as professionals.”

During last weekend’s Belgian GP, the pair tangled twice on track, causing damage to both of their cars, then had a war of words after the race.

Perez, the more senior driver at age 27, approached Ocon on Thursday: “I went to Esteban’s room and said, ‘Let’s just move on together and forget the past. A new relationship can start from now on.'”

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Despite the internal competition — they also collided in Azerbaijan in June — Force India is fourth in the constructors’ standings.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS sets up medical station at Houston Convention Center

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship after African-American

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1038 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 25.9222 0.0272 5.96%
L 2030 29.0571 0.0493 8.53%
L 2040 31.3728 0.0629 9.78%
L 2050 18.0312 0.0413 10.91%
G Fund 15.4219 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0978 -0.0045 2.92%
C Fund 34.3572 0.1663 11.59%
S Fund 43.8878 0.3130 8.61%
I Fund 28.6886 -0.0997 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.