Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fight Schedule

August 26, 2017 9:02 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Aug. 27

At Kumamoto, Japan, Tatsuya Fukuhara vs. Ryuya Yamanaka, 12, for Fukuhara’s WBO World strawweight title.

Sept. 3

At Kyoto, Japan, Shun Kubo vs. Daniel Roman, 12, for Kubo’s WBA World junior featherweight title.

Sept. 8

At The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas (SHO), David Benavidez vs. Ronald Gavril, 12, for the vacant WBC super middleweight title; J’Leon Love vs. Abraham Han, 10, super middleweights; Caleb Plant vs. Alan Campa, 10, super middleweights.

Sept. 9

At Berlin, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Marco Huck, 12, for Usyk’s WBO World cruiserweight title.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

At StubHub Center, Carson, Calif., Wisaksil Wangek vs. Roman Gonzalez, 12, for Gonzalez’s WBC World super flyweight title; Naoya Inoue vs. Antonio Nieves, 12, for Inoue’s WBO World super flyweight title; Carlos Cuadras vs. Juan Francisco Estrada, 12, super flyweights.

Sept. 13

At Osaka, Japan, Yukinori Oguni vs. Ryosuke Iwasa, 12, for Oguni’s IBF junior featherweight title; Kosei Tanaka vs. Rangsan Chayanram, 12, for Tanaka’s WBO World junior flyweight title.

Sept. 16

At Cebu City, Philippines, Milan Melindo vs. Hekkie Budler, 12, for Melindo’s IBF junior flyweight title.

At London, Billy Joe Saunders vs. Willie Monroe Jr., 12, for Saunders’ WBO World middleweight title.

At T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas (PPV), Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez, 12, for Golovkin’s WBC World/WBA Super World/IBF/IBO middleweight titles; Diego De La Hoya vs. Randy Caballero, 12, junior featherweights; Antonio Orozco vs Roberto Oritz, 10, junior welterweights.

Sept. 22

At Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz., Oscar Valdez vs. Genesis Servania, 12, for Valdez’s WBO World featherweight title; Gilberto Ramirez vs. Jessie Hart, 12, for Ramirez’s WBO World super middleweight title.

        Worried about the threat of a government shutdown? Let us know: Take our anonymous survey.

Sept. 23

At Manchester, England, Joseph Parker vs. Hughie Fury, 12, for Parker’s WBO World heavyweight title.

At the Forum, Inglewood, Calif. (HBO), Jorge Linares vs. Luke Campbell, 12, for Linares’ WBA World lightweight title.

Sept. 26

At Cannery Casino & Hotel, Las Vegas (FS1), Eduard Ramirez vs. Leduan Barthelemy, 10, featherweights.

Sept. 30

At Riga, Latvia, Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez, 12 for Briedis’ WBC World cruiserweight title.

Oct. 5

At Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Conn., Vaughn Alexander vs. Elvin Ayala, 10, middleweights.

Oct. 7

At Staples Center, Los Angeles (SHO), Leo Santa Cruz, vs. Abner Mares, 12, for Santa Cruz’s WBA Super World featherweight title.

Oct. 14

At London, George Groves vs. Jamie Cox, 12, for Groves’ WBA Super World super middleweight title.

Oct. 21

At Belfast, Northern Ireland, Ryan Burnett vs. Zhanat Zhakiyanov, 12, for Burnett’s IBF and Zhakiyanov’s WBA Super World bantamweight titles.

Oct. 22

At Tokyo, Hassan N’Dam vs. Ryota Murata, 12, for N’dam’s WBA World middleweight title.

Oct. 31

At TBA, Las Vegas, Jessie Magdaleno vs. Cesar Juarez, 12, for Magdaleno’s WBO World junior featherweight title; Artur Beterbiev vs. Enrico Koelling, 12, light heavyweights.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.