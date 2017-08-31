Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fight Schedule

August 31, 2017 7:47 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Sept. 3

At Kyoto, Japan, Shun Kubo vs. Daniel Roman, 12, for Kubo’s WBA World junior featherweight title.

Sept. 8

At The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas (SHO), David Benavidez vs. Ronald Gavril, 12, for the vacant WBC super middleweight title; J’Leon Love vs. Abraham Han, 10, super middleweights; Caleb Plant vs. Alan Campa, 10, super middleweights.

Sept. 9

At Berlin, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Marco Huck, 12, for Usyk’s WBO World cruiserweight title.

At StubHub Center, Carson, Calif., Wisaksil Wangek vs. Roman Gonzalez, 12, for Gonzalez’s WBC World super flyweight title; Naoya Inoue vs. Antonio Nieves, 12, for Inoue’s WBO World super flyweight title; Carlos Cuadras vs. Juan Francisco Estrada, 12, super flyweights.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement
Sept. 13

At Osaka, Japan, Yukinori Oguni vs. Ryosuke Iwasa, 12, for Oguni’s IBF junior featherweight title; Kosei Tanaka vs. Rangsan Chayanram, 12, for Tanaka’s WBO World junior flyweight title.

Sept. 16

At Cebu City, Philippines, Milan Melindo vs. Hekkie Budler, 12, for Melindo’s IBF junior flyweight title.

At London, Billy Joe Saunders vs. Willie Monroe Jr., 12, for Saunders’ WBO World middleweight title.

At T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas (PPV), Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez, 12, for Golovkin’s WBC World/WBA Super World/IBF/IBO middleweight titles; Diego De La Hoya vs. Randy Caballero, 12, junior featherweights; Antonio Orozco vs Roberto Oritz, 10, junior welterweights.

Sept. 22

At Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz., Oscar Valdez vs. Genesis Servania, 12, for Valdez’s WBO World featherweight title; Gilberto Ramirez vs. Jessie Hart, 12, for Ramirez’s WBO World super middleweight title.

Sept. 23

At Manchester, England, Joseph Parker vs. Hughie Fury, 12, for Parker’s WBO World heavyweight title.

        Not all agencies have abandoned goal of saving money from cloud

At the Forum, Inglewood, Calif. (HBO), Jorge Linares vs. Luke Campbell, 12, for Linares’ WBA World lightweight title.

Sept. 26

At Cannery Casino & Hotel, Las Vegas (FS1), Eduard Ramirez vs. Leduan Barthelemy, 10, featherweights.

Sept. 30

At Riga, Latvia, Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez, 12 for Briedis’ WBC World cruiserweight title.

Oct. 5

At Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Conn., Vaughn Alexander vs. Elvin Ayala, 10, middleweights.

Oct. 14

At StubHub Center, Carson, Calif. (Fox), Leo Santa Cruz, vs. Chris Avalos, 12, for Santa Cruz’s WBA Super featherweight title; Abner Mares vs. Andres Guttierez, 12, for Mares’ WBA World featherweight title.

At London, George Groves vs. Jamie Cox, 12, for Groves’ WBA Super World super middleweight title.

Oct. 21

At Belfast, Northern Ireland, Ryan Burnett vs. Zhanat Zhakiyanov, 12, for Burnett’s IBF and Zhakiyanov’s WBA Super World bantamweight titles.

Oct. 22

At Tokyo, Hassan N’Dam vs. Ryota Murata, 12, for N’dam’s WBA World middleweight title.

Oct. 31

At TBA, Las Vegas, Jessie Magdaleno vs. Cesar Juarez, 12, for Magdaleno’s WBO World junior featherweight title; Artur Beterbiev vs. Enrico Koelling, 12, light heavyweights.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS sets up medical station at Houston Convention Center

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship after African-American

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1038 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 25.9222 0.0272 5.96%
L 2030 29.0571 0.0493 8.53%
L 2040 31.3728 0.0629 9.78%
L 2050 18.0312 0.0413 10.91%
G Fund 15.4219 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0978 -0.0045 2.92%
C Fund 34.3572 0.1663 11.59%
S Fund 43.8878 0.3130 8.61%
I Fund 28.6886 -0.0997 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.