Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Florida names Feleipe Franks starting quarterback for opener

August 30, 2017 6:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 17 Florida has named Feleipe Franks its starting quarterback for the season opener.

Franks will start against 11th-ranked Michigan in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday — a huge stage for a redshirt freshman making his first career start.

Franks beat out incumbent starter Luke Del Rio, the son of Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, and Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire. Del Rio started six games last season before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury in November. Zaire joined the competition in June and still could see time in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

The 6-foot-5 Franks is promising, but has no experience at the college level.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Border Patrol agents clear fallen trees in Harvey aftermath

Today in History

1983: First African-American astronaut travels into space

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0929 0.0007 3.69%
L 2020 25.8950 -0.0006 5.96%
L 2030 29.0078 -0.0031 8.53%
L 2040 31.3099 -0.0047 9.78%
L 2050 17.9899 -0.0036 10.91%
G Fund 15.4209 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1023 0.0137 2.92%
C Fund 34.1909 0.0337 11.59%
S Fund 43.5748 -0.0017 8.61%
I Fund 28.7883 -0.0779 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.