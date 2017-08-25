Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former NFL GM Bobby Beathard a Hall of Fame finalist

August 25, 2017 4:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Longtime general manager and personnel administrator Bobby Beathard is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the contributors category.

Beathard helped build strong teams in football stops in Kansas City (1966-67), Miami (1972-77), Washington (1978-1988) and San Diego (1990-99). He also worked for the Atlanta Falcons (1968-1971).

His teams won 10 division titles, seven league or conference championships and four Super Bowls (two with the Dolphins, two with the Redskins.

“There’s nothing I love more than football,” Beathard said Friday when told of the nomination. “I feel like I’ve gone through life without a job and got paid for it.”

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

To be elected next February, Beathard must receive the same 80 percent voting support he got from the contributors committee when the entire 48-member selection committee votes in Minneapolis.

Previously, linebacker Robert Brazile and offensive tackle Jerry Kramer were chosen as finalists by the seniors committee.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor stows ammunition in weapons magazine aboard USS Essex

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0731 -0.0048 3.69%
L 2020 25.8541 -0.0123 5.96%
L 2030 28.9412 -0.0218 8.53%
L 2040 31.2277 -0.0269 9.78%
L 2050 17.9377 -0.0169 10.91%
G Fund 15.4161 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0573 -0.0173 2.92%
C Fund 34.0786 -0.0698 11.59%
S Fund 43.4287 0.0715 8.61%
I Fund 28.6945 -0.0278 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.