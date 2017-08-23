Listen Live Sports

Former USC kicker Boermeester fights expulsion

August 23, 2017
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Southern California kicker Matt Boermeester has filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court in an effort to overturn his expulsion following a school investigation of allegations that he abused his girlfriend.

Boermeester was suspended from the football team in January, the same month he kicked the winning field goal in the Trojans’ Rose Bowl victory, and he was later expelled for violating a school order to stay away from his girlfriend.

The Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2w3yAim ) reports the petition filed Aug. 11 claims the couple “briefly engaged in loud, consensual horseplay” in an alley near her residence.

USC countered in a court filing that Boermeester placed his hands around his girlfriend’s neck and twice pushed her against a wall.

The woman denies she was abused.

