Forwards Werner, Jonathas score as Leipzig, Hannover win

BERLIN (AP) — Timo Werner’s first two goals of the season helped Leipzig secure its first win with a 4-1 victory over Freiburg on Sunday.

The versatile 21-year-old forward, who can play through the middle or on both flanks, netted in each half.

Last season he scored 21 goals as Liepzig finished Bundesliga runners-up behind Bayern Munich, and then helped Germany win the Confederations Cup in July.

Center half Willi Orban and Portuguese winger Bruma got the other goals for Liepzig, which lost away to Schalke last weekend.

JOURNEYMAN SCORER

Much-traveled Brazilian striker Jonathas scored his first goal for new club Hannover in a 1-0 home win against Schalke.

The 28-year-old, who joined from Russian club Rubin Kazan, struck midway through the second half.

Despite his relatively young age, Jonathas might already be losing count of the number of clubs he’s played for after spells with four Italian clubs, two in Spain, one Dutch team and three back home.

Hannover’s second win moved it up to fourth place, with the top four on six points and separated by goal difference.

Borussia Dortmund leads from Bayern Munich and Hamburg.