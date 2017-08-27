Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Forwards Werner, Jonathas score as Leipzig, Hannover win

August 27, 2017 3:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Timo Werner’s first two goals of the season helped Leipzig secure its first win with a 4-1 victory over Freiburg on Sunday.

The versatile 21-year-old forward, who can play through the middle or on both flanks, netted in each half.

Last season he scored 21 goals as Liepzig finished Bundesliga runners-up behind Bayern Munich, and then helped Germany win the Confederations Cup in July.

Center half Willi Orban and Portuguese winger Bruma got the other goals for Liepzig, which lost away to Schalke last weekend.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

___

JOURNEYMAN SCORER

Much-traveled Brazilian striker Jonathas scored his first goal for new club Hannover in a 1-0 home win against Schalke.

The 28-year-old, who joined from Russian club Rubin Kazan, struck midway through the second half.

Despite his relatively young age, Jonathas might already be losing count of the number of clubs he’s played for after spells with four Italian clubs, two in Spain, one Dutch team and three back home.

Hannover’s second win moved it up to fourth place, with the top four on six points and separated by goal difference.

        Navy shipyard spent millions to create and run an unauthorized police force

Borussia Dortmund leads from Bayern Munich and Hamburg.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.