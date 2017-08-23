Sports Listen

Frontier League

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 58 27 .682
Windy City 46 39 .541 12
Washington 44 40 .524 13½
Lake Erie 40 44 .476 17½
Joliet 38 46 .452 19½
Traverse City 32 50 .390 24½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 55 31 .640
Evansville 47 38 .553
River City 45 40 .529
Normal 42 44 .488 13
Southern Illinois 35 50 .412 19½
Gateway 26 59 .306 28½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville 6, Normal 5

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Schaumburg 8, Washington 4

Southern Illinois 5, Gateway 1

Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie 10, Traverse City 4

Normal 3, Evansville 2

Windy City 4, Joliet 3

Wednesday’s Games

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 5 p.m.

River City at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Florence, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

