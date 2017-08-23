Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|58
|27
|.682
|—
|Windy City
|46
|39
|.541
|12
|Washington
|44
|40
|.524
|13½
|Lake Erie
|40
|44
|.476
|17½
|Joliet
|38
|46
|.452
|19½
|Traverse City
|32
|50
|.390
|24½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|55
|31
|.640
|—
|Evansville
|47
|38
|.553
|7½
|River City
|45
|40
|.529
|9½
|Normal
|42
|44
|.488
|13
|Southern Illinois
|35
|50
|.412
|19½
|Gateway
|26
|59
|.306
|28½
___
Evansville 6, Normal 5
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Schaumburg 8, Washington 4
Southern Illinois 5, Gateway 1
Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie 10, Traverse City 4
Normal 3, Evansville 2
Windy City 4, Joliet 3
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 5 p.m.
River City at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Normal at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Florence, 8:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Normal at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.