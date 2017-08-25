Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|60
|28
|.682
|—
|Windy City
|47
|41
|.534
|13
|Washington
|46
|41
|.529
|13½
|Lake Erie
|42
|46
|.477
|18
|Joliet
|39
|47
|.453
|20
|Traverse City
|33
|52
|.388
|25½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|56
|33
|.629
|—
|Evansville
|48
|39
|.552
|7
|River City
|47
|41
|.534
|8½
|Normal
|43
|45
|.489
|12½
|Southern Illinois
|35
|52
|.402
|20
|Gateway
|28
|59
|.322
|27
___
Joliet at Traverse City, 5:30 p.m.
Traverse City 7, Joliet 5
Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg 8, Lake Erie 0
Normal 10, River City 5
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Washington 4, Windy City 3
Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Traverse City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
River City at Normal, 5:35 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.