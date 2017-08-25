Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 25, 2017 11:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 60 28 .682
Windy City 47 41 .534 13
Washington 46 41 .529 13½
Lake Erie 42 46 .477 18
Joliet 39 47 .453 20
Traverse City 33 52 .388 25½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 56 33 .629
Evansville 48 39 .552 7
River City 47 41 .534
Normal 43 45 .489 12½
Southern Illinois 35 52 .402 20
Gateway 28 59 .322 27

___

Friday’s Games

Joliet at Traverse City, 5:30 p.m.

Traverse City 7, Joliet 5

Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

Schaumburg 8, Lake Erie 0

Normal 10, River City 5

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Washington 4, Windy City 3

Saturday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

        Worried about the threat of a government shutdown? Let us know: Take our anonymous survey.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

River City at Normal, 5:35 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.