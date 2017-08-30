Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 30, 2017 9:02 pm
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 63 28 .692
Washington 48 42 .533 14½
Windy City 48 43 .527 15
Lake Erie 43 48 .473 20
Joliet 41 50 .451 22
Traverse City 35 55 .389 27½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 58 35 .624
Evansville 50 41 .549 7
River City 48 44 .522
Normal 47 45 .511 10½
Southern Illinois 36 55 .396 21
Gateway 30 61 .330 27

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 7, Joliet 1

Normal at Evansville, 6:34 p.m.

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 8:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

