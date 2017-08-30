Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|63
|28
|.692
|—
|Washington
|48
|42
|.533
|14½
|Windy City
|48
|43
|.527
|15
|Lake Erie
|43
|48
|.473
|20
|Joliet
|41
|50
|.451
|22
|Traverse City
|35
|55
|.389
|27½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|58
|35
|.624
|—
|Evansville
|50
|41
|.549
|7
|River City
|48
|44
|.522
|9½
|Normal
|47
|45
|.511
|10½
|Southern Illinois
|36
|55
|.396
|21
|Gateway
|30
|61
|.330
|27
___
Washington 7, Joliet 1
Normal at Evansville, 6:34 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Normal at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 8:35 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Normal at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Normal at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.