Frontier League

August 31, 2017 11:01 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 64 28 .696
Washington 50 42 .543 14
Windy City 50 43 .538 14½
Lake Erie 43 50 .462 21½
Joliet 41 52 .441 23½
Traverse City 35 56 .385 28½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 59 35 .628
Evansville 51 41 .554 7
River City 48 45 .516 10½
Normal 47 46 .505 11½
Southern Illinois 38 55 .409 20½
Gateway 30 63 .323 28½

Thursday’s Games

Windy City 4, Lake Erie 0

Washington 15, Joliet 5

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal 10, Evansville 1

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois 4, Gateway 2

Friday’s Games

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

