Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|64
|28
|.696
|—
|Washington
|50
|42
|.543
|14
|Windy City
|50
|43
|.538
|14½
|Lake Erie
|43
|50
|.462
|21½
|Joliet
|41
|52
|.441
|23½
|Traverse City
|35
|56
|.385
|28½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|59
|35
|.628
|—
|Evansville
|51
|41
|.554
|7
|River City
|48
|45
|.516
|10½
|Normal
|47
|46
|.505
|11½
|Southern Illinois
|38
|55
|.409
|20½
|Gateway
|30
|63
|.323
|28½
___
Windy City 4, Lake Erie 0
Washington 15, Joliet 5
Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Normal 10, Evansville 1
Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois 4, Gateway 2
Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Normal at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Normal at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.