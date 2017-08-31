Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gennett drives in 3, Reds beat Mets 7-2 to take series

By JOE KAY
August 31, 2017 3:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — Scooter Gennett drove in three runs with a homer and a double off Jacob deGrom, and the Reds ended the New York Mets’ domination in Cincinnati with a 7-2 victory on Thursday.

The Reds took two of three for a rare series win.

Joey Votto added a solo shot in the seventh. After rounding the bases, Votto gave a bat and jersey to a 6-year-old boy he knows through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The boy sat next to the dugout and wore a shirt that said: “BE KIND.”

Gennett hit a two-run homer in the second inning and doubled home a run in the fifth off deGrom (14-8), who was trying to become a 15-game winner for the first time in his career. Shortstop Jose Reyes’ throwing error let in another run.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Robert Stephenson (3-4) won his third straight start by allowing two runs and five hits in six innings.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS sets up medical station at Houston Convention Center

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship after African-American

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1038 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 25.9222 0.0272 5.96%
L 2030 29.0571 0.0493 8.53%
L 2040 31.3728 0.0629 9.78%
L 2050 18.0312 0.0413 10.91%
G Fund 15.4219 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0978 -0.0045 2.92%
C Fund 34.3572 0.1663 11.59%
S Fund 43.8878 0.3130 8.61%
I Fund 28.6886 -0.0997 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.