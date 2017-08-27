Listen Live Sports

Hamilton wins Belgian GP to trim Vettel’s lead to 7 points

August 27, 2017 9:39 am
 
SPA-FRANORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Lewis Hamilton celebrated his record-equaling 68th pole position with victory at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, trimming championship leader Sebastian Vettel’s lead to seven points.

Hamilton clinched his fifth win of the season and 58th overall, having equaled Michael Schumacher’s pole record.

Vettel finished second, about 2 seconds behind Hamilton.

It was a comfortable win for the British driver, although it got a bit tense toward the end.

With about 10 laps left, Vettel almost overtook his challenger as they emerged from behind the safety car.

Vettel got his Ferrari alongside Hamilton on a long straight, but Hamilton edged his Mercedes into the corner just in time.

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo was third ahead of Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen, with Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas fifth.

After 12 races, Vettel has 220 points to Hamilton’s 213 heading into next weekend’s Italian GP in Monza.

