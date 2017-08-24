Listen Live Sports

Henley sets target, shoots 64 at playoff opener in New York

August 24, 2017 3:13 pm
 
OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Russell Henley kept it simple his first time playing Glen Oaks Club and opened with a 6-under 64 for the early lead in The Northern Trust.

Glen Oaks, a spacious and immaculate course, is hosting this FedEx Cup playoff event for the first time because Liberty National is hosting the Presidents Cup next month. It is new to everyone in the field, and Henley chose a conservative route by aiming for safe spots on the green. He converted eight birdies and had a two-shot lead over Scott Brown and Camilo Villegas among the early starters.

Hideki Matsuyama, the No. 1 seed in the PGA Tour’s version of a postseason, didn’t make a birdie and shot 74. PGA champion Justin Thomas rallied for a 68, while Jordan Spieth shot 69.

