Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Longtime general manager and personnel administrator Bobby Beathard is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the contributors category. Beathard helped build strong teams in football stops in Kansas City, Miami, Washington and San Diego. He also worked for the Atlanta Falcons. His teams won 10 division titles, seven league or conference championships and four Super Bowls, two with the Dolphins, two with the Redskins.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jacob deGrom had 10 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings against Washington’s makeshift lineup, and the New York Mets beat the Nationals 4-2 Friday. A.J. Cole allowed one run and four hits over six innings for Washington.

BOSTON (AP) — Mark Trumbo and Chris Davis had home runs, and the Baltimore Orioles used a seven-run fifth inning to power past the Boston Red Sox 16-3 Friday night. The 16 runs is a season-high for the Orioles, who have won three out their last four as they try to stay in the mix for one of the American League’s wild-card spots. Trey Mancini led Baltimore with four RBIs.

NEW YORK (AP) — Elena Delle Donne returned to the Washington Mystics lineup on Friday night when they visit the New York Liberty. Delle Donne has been sidelined since the beginning of August with a torn ligament in her left thumb. The Mystics’ leading scorer missed six games and Washington went 3-3.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Charles and Epiphanny Prince each scored 20 points and the New York Liberty used a stellar defensive effort in the fourth quarter to beat the Washington Mystics 74-66 Friday night. Krystal Thomas led the Mystics with 17 points.