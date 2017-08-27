Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — With ace Max Scherzer on the verge of returning from a neck injury, the NL East-leading Nationals are getting healthy. Bryce Harper remains out with a bone bruise in his left knee, but Jayson Werth and Trea Turner could be back soon.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adrian Sanchez drove in three runs, including an RBI single minutes after he took a pitch to the chest, and made a diving defensive play as the depleted Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 9-4. With second baseman Daniel Murphy getting some rest before a pinch-hitting appearance, Sanchez filled in well with a two-run single during a big first inning and ranged to his left to help Gio Gonzalez get the final out in the seventh.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The winless Buffalo Bills lost quarterback Tyrod Taylor to injury and made far too many mistakes against the Baltimore Ravens, who remained undefeated in the preseason with a 13-9 victory Saturday night. Though starting quarterback Joe Flacco has yet to take a snap at camp this summer, the Ravens have relied heavily on their retooled defense to win. Undrafted free agent running back Taquan Mizzell, out of Virginia, made an impression with six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. He also had six carries for 14 yards.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored off a volley from close range in the 71st minute and D.C. United beat the New England Revolution 1-0 Saturday night for their third straight victory. D.C. United has won all three games 1-0, with the first two coming on own goals. Bill Hamid had his third consecutive shutout.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 20 points and hit Theresa Plaisance for a clinching 3-pointer with 17.2 seconds left and the Dallas Wings got a critical road victory, 83-78 over the Washington Mystics Saturday night. In her second game back for Washington after missing six games with a thumb injury, Elena Delle Donne had 29 points and 11 rebounds. Emma Meesseman added 22 points for the Mystics.