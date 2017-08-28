Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals infielder Adrian Sanchez is doing well one day after being hit in the chest by a pitch, according to a team spokeswoman. Sanchez was sent to a local hospital Saturday night for a CT scan. A 96 miles per hour pitch from Mets reliever Jeurys Familia struck Sanchez squarely in the chest as he tried to bunt in the eighth inning Saturday, and he remained on the ground for several minutes.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sean Doolittle allowed a run before improving to 13-for-13 in save opportunities with Washington and the Nationals beat the New York Mets 5-4 Sunday night, salvaging a doubleheader split. Doolittle gave up an RBI single to Jose Reyes with two outs in the ninth, but then got Juan Lagares to line out to stay perfect in save chances since a mid-July trade from Oakland.

BOSTON (AP) — Adam Jones and Trey Mancini hit back-to-back RBI doubles against Doug Fister in the first inning, and the Baltimore Orioles held on to beat Boston 2-1 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep of the AL East-leading Red Sox. Brad Brach got the last five outs for his 17th save as the Orioles won their fourth in a row.

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals’ starters looked regular-season ready, while Kirk Cousins and the Washington Redskins still have some work to do. Dalton was 8 of 13 for 70 yards and Cincinnati’s first-team offense and defense looked sharp against Washington on Sunday as the Redskins won each team’s third preseason game 23-17 on the strength of their backups.

ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia baseball field is being renamed in honor of Hall of Famer Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez. The former Washington Nationals catcher and Fairfax County officials will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the field Monday in Mason District Park in Annandale.