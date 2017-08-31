Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg tossed a six-hit shutout and also homered, Wilmer Difo added a home run and the Washington Nationals defeated the Miami Marlins 4-0 to complete a three-game sweep. Washington, which has won four in a row, extended its lead in the NL East to 15 games over the Marlins. Miami, which had won 13 of 16 prior to arriving in Washington, had not dropped three in a row since July 14-16.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Welington Castillo went 4 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs, Jonathan Schoop singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 for their season-high seventh straight victory. Schoop, Mancini and Craig Gentry also homered for the Orioles, who completed their first three-game sweep of Seattle since 2012.

UNDATED (AP) — Michael Phelps is set to become a father of two. The 23-time Olympic swimming champion and wife Nicole announced the news on Instagram with the help of their 15-month-old son, Boomer. Phelps shared a picture of Nicole holding a smiling Boomer and wrote in the caption, “Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl??” Boomer was born in May 2015, a month before Phelps and the former Miss California USA got married.