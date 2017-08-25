Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hoskins goes deep again, Phillies beat Cubs 7-1

August 25, 2017 10:13 pm
 
2 min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit another homer and Cesar Hernandez ripped a three-run triple to back Jerad Eickhoff, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 7-1 on Friday night.

Called up from the minors too late to get a nickname on the back of his uniform for Players Weekend, Hoskins has put on a tremendous power display. He has nine homers and 21 RBIs in 16 games. No player in major league history has reached nine homers that quickly, according to MLB.com.

Eickhoff (4-7) allowed one run and five hits, striking out eight in five innings. He has won four straight decisions.

Jose Quintana (4-3) gave up six runs and nine hits in five innings, tying his worst start in eight outings since the Cubs acquired him from the White Sox.

Kyle Schwarber hit a solo homer in the first for NL Central-leading Chicago.

Hoskins connected in the bottom half to give the Phillies a 2-1 lead.

Hernandez lined a bases-clearing triple in the second to make it 5-1 and Freddy Galvis followed with an RBI single.

Hoskins was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 10 after hitting 29 homers in 401 at-bats for the IronPigs. He went 0 for 12 to start his career so he has hit those nine homers in his last 13 games.

Maikel Franco hit a solo homer in the eighth to make it 7-1.

ZOOLANDER

        Interior senior executives left in the dark amid reorg, reassignments

Cubs manager Joe Maddon admitted he’s been dyeing his hair a darker shade of gray and joked about trying to achieve the blue-steel color Ben Stiller rocked in the Zoolander movie.

BEST NICKNAMES

Cubs: Jake Arrieta wore “The Snake” on his uniform. Ben Zobrist is “Zorilla.” Javier Baez is “El Mago.” It means the magician in Spanish.

Phillies: Jorge Alfaro is “El Oso.” It means the bear in Spanish. Andres Blanco is “Whitey.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

CUBS: P Jon Lester threw a bullpen session Friday for the first time since going on the disabled list because of left shoulder fatigue. He threw 42 pitches in the bullpen and is set to throw a simulated game Monday.

PHILLIES: OF Daniel Nava was activated from the disabled list. He replaced P Jake Thompson on the roster. Thompson was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after starting Thursday’s game.

UP NEXT

RHP Kyle Kendricks (4-4, 3.52 ERA) goes for the Cubs on Saturday night while RHP Ben Lively (1-4, 3.70) takes the mound for the Phillies.

