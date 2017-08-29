Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians-Yankees rained out; doubleheader on Wednesday

August 29, 2017 4:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The game between the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees on Tuesday night was rained out.

With rain forecast throughout the night, the Yankees announced the postponement hours before the scheduled start.

The game will be made up as the second game of a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday. The first game will start at 1:05 p.m. EDT, with the second game to begin about 30 minutes after the opener.

The Indians, who lead the AL Central by seven games, beat the Yankees 6-2 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory. New York is second in the AL East, 3 1/2 games behind Boston.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Yankees left-hander Jamie Garcia (1-1, 5.47 ERA) will start the first game. In the second game, it will be lefty Jordan Montgomery (7-6, 4.00 ERA), who will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Cleveland will counter with Trevor Bauer (13-8, 4.59 ERA) and Josh Tomlin (7-9, 5.38 ERA). Tomlin will be activated from the disabled list after missing nearly one month with a strained left hamstring.

C.C. Sabathia (10-5, 3.82 ERA) had been scheduled to start Wednesday for the Yankees but will be pushed back to pitch in New York’s upcoming key series with the Red Sox.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Rural Development employees gather tomatoes for on a Maryland farm

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy moves cadets to new permanent campus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0922 0.0068 3.69%
L 2020 25.8956 0.0127 5.96%
L 2030 29.0109 0.0192 8.53%
L 2040 31.3146 0.0233 9.78%
L 2050 17.9935 0.0146 10.91%
G Fund 15.4200 0.0029 1.36%
F Fund 18.0886 0.0115 2.92%
C Fund 34.1572 0.0180 11.59%
S Fund 43.5765 0.0355 8.61%
I Fund 28.8662 0.0473 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.