Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

IOC warns 2018 Olympic organizers of white elephant venues

August 31, 2017 5:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has warned organizers in Pyeongchang they risk creating white elephants from 2018 Winter Games venues.

In a final full inspection visit before the Feb. 9 opening ceremony, an IOC panel predicted a successful Olympics but says “definitive legacy use for several venues is still outstanding.”

The IOC says it “has once again requested that final plans be presented as a priority.”

An IOC statement after a three-day visit by its coordination panel did not mention political tensions fueled by North Korea’s missile testing program.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

On a weekend visit to China, North Korea’s closest ally, IOC President Thomas Bach said there was no immediate concern because the Pyeongchang Games were “appreciated by all the national Olympic committees and by the governments.”

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Border Patrol agents clear fallen trees in Harvey aftermath

Today in History

1983: First African-American astronaut travels into space

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1038 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 25.9222 0.0272 5.96%
L 2030 29.0571 0.0493 8.53%
L 2040 31.3728 0.0629 9.78%
L 2050 18.0312 0.0413 10.91%
G Fund 15.4219 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0978 -0.0045 2.92%
C Fund 34.3572 0.1663 11.59%
S Fund 43.8878 0.3130 8.61%
I Fund 28.6886 -0.0997 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.