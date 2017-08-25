Listen Live Sports

Johnson, Spieth, Fowler part of logjam at Northern Trust

August 25, 2017 6:18 pm
 
OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Two swings cost Dustin Johnson the lead, and it wasn’t long before Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler caught up to him in The Northern Trust.

Spieth ran off five straight birdies on the back nine at Glen Oaks Club for a 5-under 65, which allowed him to join a four-way tie for the lead with Johnson, Fowler and Jhonattan Vegas going into the weekend.

Johnson hit consecutive tee shots that wound up on the wrong hole and led to back-to-back bogeys in his round of 69. Fowler made up a five-shot deficit in the final six holes with three birdies for a 66

Spieth played in the afternoon and surged into a share of the lead by matching the longest birdie streak of his PGA Tour career. That included putts of 25 feet and 40 feet. Vegas played bogey-free for a 65.

The leaders were at 6-under 134.

